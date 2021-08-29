Facebook Journalism Project announces Accelerator Challenge initiative for fact checkers

Share the joy













The social network’s Journalism Project has revealed a new Accelerator Challenge for its 14 fact-checking partners.

The fact checkers will gather to join a 10-week training program. The project aims to improve collaboration and create better fact-checking methods.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Pexels.com

“The Accelerator Challenge will bring fact-checking organizations together to innovate, learn from experts and one another, and collaborate on new strategies to improve their business both on and off Facebook,” says Facebook.

Misinformation, fake news, and stopping misleading content from spreading like bushfire has been a key concern for social platforms nowadays.

People are having doubts amid a global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. And some groups have increased resistance to being vaccinated due to controversies surrounding the vaccine’s development.

Reports say millions of Americans want to delay on getting vaccinated for now. Some refuse to get it outright due to concerns of rushed development. Some fear of the potential side effects of the quick turnaround.

The diffidence has been recognized as a key factor in the resurgence and rapid rise of COVID infections in many countries. This comes at a time when the more infectious Delta variant has sparked another series of lockdowns and moderation campaigns.

Health authorities worldwide have unanimously accepted COVID vaccines for general use. Still, misinformation on the internet keeps on delaying reception. If this continues, the pandemic will drag on much longer than projected.

Election misinformation

With all this in mind, the new fact-checking initiative is vital. Facebook will also look for more measures to police other types of fake news. And it wants to stop people from its social platforms to strengthen misleading and risky activities.

The New York Times reported that Facebook working on establishing a new commission to counsel it on global election matters.

“The proposed commission could decide on matters such as the viability of political ads and what to do about election-related misinformation. Facebook is expected to announce the commission this fall in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, though the effort is preliminary and could still fall apart,” says the report.

These initiatives align with Facebook’s stronger drive to seek help from third-party experts on content moderation. It also ensures that it will not solely be blamed for censoring decisions. And it can tap into more insight to improve its process.

The new fact-checking project will help Facebook establish better parameters on content removals, with clearer rules on what is allowed.

The Fact-Checking Accelerator Challenge program will start in October 2021.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

