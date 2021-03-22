Facebook joins the social audio trend

Facebook has its eyes on the social audio wave that Clubhouse triggered. And it may arrive sooner.

Facebook has been developing its own live audio meeting rooms. A feature it hopes will let Facebook users create audio broadcasts they can tune into in the app.

The world’s largest social network already has its own private video service in Rooms. A feature that it launched in May last year. With it, users can create private video chats that other users may participate in.

A public, audio-only version of Rooms will reduce the data load, as it filters the video out. And it will reach more audiences.

The screenshot below hints at where Facebook is heading.

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi posted the screenshot to show what Facebook has been working on. The highlight is a new audio-only option for Rooms. It will let hosts choose to create a public or private audio groups chat.

Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse already provides the option. For Facebook users, they can create public, audio meetings for anyone to drop into.

The hot seat goes back to Clubhouse. Although it started the trend, it still implements an invite-only membership.

Twitter has shown all intent to roll out Spaces to the public by April. Broadcasters will soon reach wider audiences in the app. And the social network is looking for other discovery tools and options to improve the experience.

Once all of those pan out, Facebook may also fast-track its plans to join the bandwagon. If it can offer a discovery tool and let its users reach their followers by emphasizing in-progress audio Rooms, its audio Rooms may lure top creators.

Tapping on Groups

Facebook Rooms may find a winning formula in Facebook groups. Groups has 1.8 billion monthly active users. And if your group has a live audio room, you can just join in real-time.

Audio meetups drop the performance burden on video. It can feel more casual and engages niche Facebook groups better.

Twitter has similar advantages with its social audio service Spaces. It relies on the pre-existing Periscope architecture. And it can reach more people and support many streams.

Clubhouse is behind in this respect. It is merely increasing its server capacity as demand rises.

We will see if Facebook will go live its audio rooms feature soon.

Clubhouse must be on its heels and find a way to monetize its platform or add revenue share options to keep around its top broadcasters.

Clubhouse launched last week its first significant effort on this front: the Creator First accelerator program. It will give chosen broadcasters guaranteed income.

The social audio trend may or may not last long. But it does have a market it can cater to.

The platform with the best monetization options often wins. But it will likely boil down to specific audiences and requirements.