Facebook is working on ‘Community Awards’ for Groups

Image Credit: @oncescuradu

Facebook is testing a new Community Awards feature for Groups. What that means is that individuals who are part of a group can be awarded for outstanding comments or task.

The feature seems new as no sign showed it was previously a part of Facebook Group before now. Any member of a group that has been outstanding in comments will get the Community Award.

A screenshot of the feature was posted by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @oncescuradu. You will be able to select from a list of awards to be awarded to a member whose comment has been outstanding.

It is a good effort; especially when you consider how group admins always want to encourage healthy comments. With the feature, members of a group will always be conscious of the things they say.

As of this moment, it is not clear when this will be available for everyone or if it is just a test. That said, it will be a wonderful addition to Facebook Group.

In 2017, Facebook gave its Group Admins more powers to screen prospective members. As a Group Admin, you can add new members by establishing up to three questions for them to answer.

It means you have the power to screen potential members to ensure they are the right people you want in your Group. To find the “Ask Pending Members Questions” option as a group admin, simply go to the Group’s settings menu.

From there, you will have the option of creating up to three questions that anyone who intends to join your group can answer with up to 250 characters each.

Answers to the questions, which by the way can only be seen by admins and moderators, are hidden from the public. Potential members who hit “Join” on a Group with a questionnaire will be asked to fill out immediately.

However, those invited to join will get a notification linked to the form. Applicants also have the chance to edit their answers before they are reviewed.

It is like putting more power in the hands of admins, and is in fact, one of the best moves made by Facebook to help admin select who they want to admit based on answers provided.

It will not only eliminate spam; it will also enable admins to admit the right people with productive discussions to join their groups.

