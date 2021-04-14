Facebook is testing a new dating app called Sparked

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing a new dating app. The app called Sparked, is a speed-dating one that requires a Facebook account for setting up.

Sparked is described as “Video dating with kind people,” but users will not have public profiles, no swiping, no DMs, and that is free to use.

Sparked according to The Verge, will cycle users through speed video dates that last four minutes. It is however, not clear how many video dates a person will go on per event. What is clear however, according to the app is that if “you both have a great time” daters will then be scheduled for a 10-minute second date.

After the second date, you can then exchange contact details and keep in touch through Instagram, iMessage, or email. Signing up on Sparked does come with a measure of control.

When signing up, you will have to type out what makes you a kind dater, which will then be reviewed by humans in order to go on speed dates. You will also have to choose whether you want to date men, women, or nonbinary people. You will also be asked if you are open to dating trans people.

Sparked is still being tested, and is not available on the Play Store yet. It is only available to a small number of people, and no date has been announced yet as to the availability of the app.

Sparked is Facebook’s second dating app; the social media behemoth had in 2018 launched Dating. Dating was first launched in Colombia, before spreading to a few more countries including the US.

Barely one year after the service was first launched in Colombia, Facebook brought Dating to the US. Users 18 years and older will be able to use the service by tapping a new tab which will appear within the Facebook mobile app.

Facebook has announced that Facebook Dating will be integrated with Instagram. What this means is that people will be able to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating.

Some of the features of the app include:

Opt into Events and Groups to see people with similar interests— You can choose to see other people who are using Facebook Dating that fit your preferences within the groups you are part of and the events you have attended or will be attending. When you choose to see these people, you will also be visible to them.

Secret Crush— This feature gives you the option explore a potential relationship within your extended circle. If you choose to use Secret Crush, you can select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you are interested in.