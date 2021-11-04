Facebook is monetizing groups with fundraising and subscription features

Share the joy













Facebook wants to monetize group with new tools that allow group admins to earn some revenues. Group admins, according to Engadget, will make money with new shopping, fundraising, and subscription features. Facebook is still testing the tools, and said the features will help people who run groups “sustain” the communities they have built.

Group admins will have three ways to monetize their communities with these new changes. The first two features, community shops and fundraisers, reflects other features elsewhere on the platform.

Community shops is an extension of Facebook’s existing features. It allows group admins to sell themed merch or other goods. The Fundraisers feature allows group admins to crowdfund specific projects or “offset the costs of running the group.”

Paid subgroups; the third feature announced by Facebook, are basically smaller groups-within-a-group where members pay a monthly subscription fee to take part. Paid subscription is Facebook’s latest effort at creating subscription-based products.

Facebook’s VP of Communities Maria Smith says that the social media company does not expect all groups will want or need paid features. Many groups, however, are already selling their own merch or organize fundraisers. Such groups will find paid features useful.

In September, Facebook started testing a new Community Awards feature for Groups. What that means is that individuals who are part of a group can be awarded for outstanding comments or task.

The feature seems new as no sign showed it was previously a part of Facebook Group before now. Any member of a group that has been outstanding in comments will get the Community Award.

It is a good effort; especially when you consider how group admins always want to encourage healthy comments. With the feature, members of a group will always be conscious of the things they say.

As of this moment, it is not clear when this will be available for everyone or if it is just a test. That said, it will be a wonderful addition to Facebook Group.

In 2017, Facebook gave its Group Admins more powers to screen prospective members. As a Group Admin, you can add new members by establishing up to three questions for them to answer.

It means you have the power to screen potential members to ensure they are the right people you want in your Group. To find the “Ask Pending Members Questions” option as a group admin, simply go to the Group’s settings menu.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

