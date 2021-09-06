Facebook, Instagram updates verification badge guidelines

Share the joy













Twitter has updated its verification guidelines. And Facebook wants to do the same with its verification badge.

Facebook-owned Instagram will now allow you to apply for profile verification in the app.

The social network has released an updated overview on how its verification works. And it outlines who can qualify for the blue checkmark.

“At its core, verification is a way for people to know that the notable accounts they are following or searching for are exactly who they say they are. It’s a way for people to know which accounts are authentic and notable. Verification badges aren’t an endorsement from us, nor do we consider them a symbol of importance,” explains Facebook.

The social network says its verification badge is for notable accounts based on criteria.

Here is how you can qualify for verification on Facebook, Instagram, or both:

Your account must represent a real person, registered business or entity

Your account must be the unique presence of the person or business it represents. Notable entities (for example pets or publications) are also eligible

Only one account per person or business may be verified, with exceptions for language-specific accounts

Your account must be public and have a bio, profile photo and at least one post

Your account must represent a well-known, highly searched-for person, brand or entity.

A special requirement

The last bullet tends to be the hurdle for many users. You may have to be an influencer, or have a strong following and social media presence, to qualify.

A big audience is not enough. You need a social media presence or status for the Facebook assessment team to check and determine if you are eligible for the verification badge.

“We verify accounts that are featured in multiple news sources. We don’t consider paid or promotional content as news sources. Across Instagram and Facebook, we recently expanded our list of news sources to include more diverse outlets including those from additional Black, LGBTQ+, Latinx media, and including more outlets from around the world for example,” clarifies Facebook.

The social network has new publication outlets you to consider. It will help expand verification access to key people in communities. Still, the key qualifier are media mentions, including recognition by media outlets.

“Being verified doesn’t mean that your content is favored by our systems in terms of where your content shows up,” says Facebook.

Facebook says it will not give high-profile accounts extra priority in ranking, according to their verification status.

The social network notes that accounts with a verification badge cannot change their account name. They also cannot transfer the badge to another person or entity, as part of its drive to stop selling verified accounts to others.

“We conduct regular sweeps both on and off the platform to find and remove malicious actors from Instagram,” says Facebook.

The social network is making the verification badge more visible across its apps. That way, it will be easier to identify posts and comments from high-profile Pages and profiles.

Read more about the updated verification approach in Instagram and Facebook.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

