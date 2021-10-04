Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all down!

Share the joy













Image Credit: Sky

Facebook and its family of apps are all down! It is a bit difficult to confirm the exact time this outage began, but it has been over 2 hours now. Users all over the world have not been able to access their accounts.

Confirming this development, Facebook’s official Twitter account “we are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible…”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

The exact reason behind this latest outage remains unknown, but this is not the first time the company is experiencing a global outage. The outage has set users across the globe on panic mode. Thousands of people on Twitter are worried, and are anxious to know when they can get back online.

On WhatsApp, messages are not been delivered, and which is causing millions to try alternative platforms. Similar scenario applies to Instagram where millions of people cannot access the platform.

Could it be a DNS issue…?

A former Washington Post journalist, @briankrebs posted on his Twitter page that the DNS systems for Facebook and Instagram “got withdrawn this morning from the global routing table.” This has not been officially confirmed by anyone, but may not be far from being true.

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find https://t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail? — briankrebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021

In 2019, Facebook experienced an outage, which the company blamed on a “server configuration change.” Not long after that was resolved, it happened again, and services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily disrupted for two hours in most parts of the world.

While the outage lasted, users were denied access to both Facebook and Instagram’s news feeds for hours. Facebook’s news feed refused to refresh for more than two hours, while WhatsApp users were unable to receive or even send messages.

Twitter benefited big-time while the outage lasted as users used the microblogging platform to communicate and express their frustration at not being able to access their favorite social media platforms.

A couple of weeks before that, a global outage that affected access to Facebook service. The outage affected millions of users across several regions, continents, and countries—and according to Facebook, this was caused by a “server configuration change.”

While the outage lasted, millions of people across the globe were anxious to know what exactly was the cause as they could not access their accounts. The outage, which also affected Instagram, was not the first of its kind, but could as well be regarded as the biggest in the history of Facebook at the time.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

