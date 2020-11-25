Facebook hit with a $6.1 million fine in South Korea

Image Credit: News Week

Facebook has been slammed with a $6.1 million fine by the South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission [PIPC]. Facebook was asked to pay the fine for sharing user information without consent.

The fine is a fallout of an investigation initiated by the Korea Communications Commission [KCC] in 2018 before it was handed over to the PIPC a couple of months ago, Yonhap News reports per Engadget. Following its investigation, the PIPC determined that Facebook shared the personal information of 3.3 million South Korean users without consent between May 2012 and June 2018.

Among information the social media giant is being accused of sharing include people’s names, addresses, and dates of birth, work experience, hometowns and relationship statuses with other companies when they log in. The PIPC also said the social media giant could have shared information with up to 10,000 other companies.

Facebook was also accused of providing incomplete or false documents Facebook, however, has denied any wrongdoing, informing Yonhap News via a statement that it “cooperated with the investigation in its entirety.”

In 2017, the European Union slammed a hefty fine of €110 million [$122 million] on Facebook for providing “misleading information about WhatsApp” acquisition. The EU’s action was based on Facebook’s failure to provide what it described as “correct information to the Commission. Information provided, according to Margrethe Vestager, was not only inadequate, but misleading. It is incumbent on companies to provide the Commission with the right information under the EU Merger Regulation.

In notifying the Commission of its acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, Facebook said it would be “unable to establish reliable automated matching between Facebook users’ accounts and WhatsApp users’ accounts.” The social media company did not however, keep to its words as it later in 2016 announced changes in the terms of service and privacy policy of WhatsApp. One of the highly controversial areas of the policy it amended in August 2016 was the possibility of linking WhatsApp users’ phone numbers with Facebook users’ identities.

Facebook was given until January 2017 to respond to the accusation that it violated its procedural rules for the approval of mergers. In its official reaction, Facebook denied any wrongdoing in its dealings with the European Union per the information it provided at the time.

Facebook paid $12 billion of its stock value, and another $4 billion, while founders of the app got granted $3 billion Facebook stock. The deal which was initially kicked against by some European telecoms companies eventually got the green light of the European Commission, declaring that both companies were not “close competitors.” The Commission also gave its approval based on the fact that consumers will still be left with a choice of applications to choose from.