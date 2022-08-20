Facebook has no plan to fast track review of Donald Trump’s ban

Share the joy

Facebook has said it has no plan to rush the review of the ban it handed out to Donald Trump in 2021. According to Politico, the social media giant said the review will not be rushed even if the former president declares his candidature for the post of the president of the US.

Facebook said it will stick to its January timetable, and will not remove the ban until that time. Also, the social network giant said the recent FBI search of Trump’s residence in Florida will not affect its timeline.

It is being widely reported that Trump will announce his decision to run for president in 2024 before the midterms. “We’re going to stay on that timeline,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said in an interview per Politico.

Facebook is already under pressure mostly from Republicans who feel that Trump is unfairly locked out of the platform used by millions of Americans. This, however, runs contrary to what the former president’s critics think—calling for a permanent ban of his account.

Donald Trump had his social media accounts including that of Twitter, Facebook, and the likes suspended following the riots that took place at the Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

A couple of months ago, Tesla and Twitter board member, Elon Musk, said he would reverse the ban slammed on former US President Donald Trump.

In an event hosted by the Financial Times, Musk said

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” Musk told the Financial Times per the Washington Post. “It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Continuing, Musk described the ban as “a morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme.”

Recall that Twitter banned Trump shortly after a group of the former president’s supporters invaded the US Capitol in January, 2021. While announcing the ban, Twitter cited “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump, a regular and power voice before the ban was announced, has not confirmed if he would like to return to the platform. Twitter offers him a wider reach compared to his Truth Social platform where he only has about 2 million followers.

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, has said he is not a supporter of a permanent Twitter ban for users. Dorsey said this shortly after it was announced that the platform which he co-founded has been bought by Tesla owner Elon Musk.

