Facebook Groups receives new shops, product recommendations, display options

Share the joy













Facebook has added new shopping and product discovery options in Groups. The update will leverage on niche targeting and community engagement.

Shops

The key addition is Shops. It comes with a dedicated Shop option in your Facebook Groups display.

If Shop is available, you will see a new Shop tab in your navigation options. Items will appear in a separate panel in the Group feed. It will highlight products of interest to members of communities and specific interests.

Each purchase from a Groups shop will help support that community.

“For example, members of OctoNation, an octopus fan group, can now buy stickers, mugs and apparel to show their love of octopuses,” says Facebook.

The social network has not announced yet any revenue cut or percentage allocation to the group/merchant. You have an option to enable group admins and allocate funds to associated causes if you choose. Otherwise, you can advertise group-branded items or items connected to your group’s interests.

Product Recommendations

The social network has added product recommendations in Groups. It taps into the experts in communities and help group members find related items.

The new format will make browsing recommendations easier to add in queries. Recommended products will also appear in the Shop tab.

These will show up in a new Top Product Mentions alert in News Feeds. And it will appear to members of related groups.

For instance, the lists above will not only emphasize the most discussed products in Groups, but it will also have the specific comments on each. And it comes with a link to the relevant group discussion.

Live Shopping

Facebook has launched a test of Live Shopping for creators. It will see its top creators team up with brands to feature their favorite products.

Livestream shopping has been a key focus for social platforms lately. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest are running many live shopping broadcasts and tests to boost purchase behavior.

With a direct connection to popular influencers and celebrities, live shopping is a strong mix to optimize engagement and sales. And Facebook will explore more on its potential on this medium. It will drive more action on ecommerce lists.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

