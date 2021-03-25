Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs comment on Section 230 reform

Section 230 laws made the headlines over the past year. Former POTUS Donald Trump even asked to reform it. And it raised concerns over the powers of big tech and major online platforms have on information flow. Regulators now want to revisit it and move forward.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google chief Sundar Pichai and Twitter head Jack Dorsey will face this week a House Energy and Commerce hearing about future changes to Section 230.

The committee’s investigation aims to improve how online platforms address concerns over free speech, content moderation and misinformation.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter are against the restructuring of Section 230. They say that a major revision to the law will cripple the free web. And they will have to limit speech to avoid possible legal hurdles.

Many discussions have highlighted how these platforms failed to stop hate speech and misinformation.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has released written statements from the three CEOs. They outlined their views on the planned reforms.

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement shows concern about the changes. He notes that Facebook cannot police all types of speech due to its operational scale.

“Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection – that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day – but they should be required to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content,” writes Zuckerberg.

He argues that providers must impose systems to deal with the areas of concern as best as possible. And it should be mandated by law.

“Instead of being granted immunity, platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it,” adds the Facebook CEO.

Big tech firms cannot promise to filter all potentially harmful speech on their online platforms. But if they will share how they detect them, often using AI, they can establish clear rules.But

“Facebook is successful because people around the world have a deep desire to connect and share, not to stand apart and fight. This reaffirms our belief that connectivity and togetherness are ultimately more powerful ideals than division and discord – and that technology can be part of the solution to the deep-seated challenges in our society. We will continue working to ensure our products and policies support this ambition,” says Zuckerberg.

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony echoes the dangers of a Section 230 reform.

“Section 230 is foundational to the open web: it allows platforms and websites, big and small, across the entire internet, to responsibly manage content to keep users safe and promote access to information and free expression. Without Section 230, platforms would either over-filter content or not be able to filter content at all,” writes the search giant’s CEO.

He recommends the same solution as Zuckerberg.

“Solutions might include developing content policies that are clear and accessible, notifying people when their content is removed and giving them ways to appeal content decisions, and sharing how systems designed for addressing harmful content are working over time,” adds Pichai.

Twitter

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey takes a more liberal view. He highlights how his company’s new Birdwatch and Bluesky projects can potentially address moderation and content.

“We believe that people should have transparency or meaningful control over the algorithms that affect them. We recognize that we can do more to provide algorithmic transparency, fair machine learning, and controls that empower people. The machine learning teams at Twitter are studying techniques and developing a roadmap to ensure our present and future algorithmic models uphold a high standard when it comes to transparency and fairness,” writes Dorsey.

Dorsey emphasizes the content recommendations to improve user experience.

More questions will pop up as the hearing looms. We hope to get more insight on the Committee’s views around the Section 230 reform during the hearing.