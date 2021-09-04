Facebook Gaming streamers can now play copyrighted music live

Share the joy













Facebook has announced new deals with music publishers to allow Facebook Gaming streamers to play background music while streaming.

“Last year, we announced the rollout of music on Facebook Gaming. Since then, we’ve been testing with our Partner Creators to ensure they’re able to use a vast array of popular music in their streams without risk of takedowns. We’ve learned a lot and made some improvements. And today, we’re excited to expand access to music to even more creators,” says Facebook.

All Partner and Level Up Creators can now play background music throughout their gaming livestreams on Facebook Gaming. The social network will license the music on their behalf.

“And we’re not talking elevator music. We’ve got deals in place with hundreds of music labels and publishers, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Kobalt Music Group, BMG, Merlin and many more, so creators can include popular music in their Facebook Gaming livestreams to get their audiences hyped,” explains the social network.

In comparison, game streaming giants YouTube and Twitch are not allowing the use of free music in the same way.

YouTube and Twitch provide copyright-free tracks for streaming. But the Facebook deals have the capacity to play any track you want. And you no longer have fears of being shut down due to copyright violations.

Almost, but not all

Still, the arrangements are for the main Facebook platform only. For instance, Facebook-owned Instagram still has limits on using music in IG Live.

The deals do not include broadcasts where music is the main topic, such as a radio show aired through a Gaming stream.

“But they are rare, and we’re always working to expand the amount of music that’s available to use. If you run into a restricted track, we’ll surface an in-product notification that identifies the artist and title. That way you can adjust your playlist to avoid future interruptions,” says Facebook.

To highlight the announcement, Facebook will host celebrity DJ streams and pair it with a few gaming creators.

In October last year, StreamLabs reported how Facebook Gaming passed a milestone in one billion hours watched. This still lags way behind Twitch though.

Facebook is looking for ways to lure more gaming streamers across its platforms. And it may help grow its Gaming viewers, especially with the company looking to dominate the evolving VR industry. It positions Facebook to grab a bigger slice of the gaming market, and another income stream.

Read more about the Facebook Gaming music deals here.

