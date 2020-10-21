Facebook files lawsuits against companies selling Likes and followers

Facebook has enhanced its cases against companies and individuals who abuse its system. It has launched two proceedings against sellers of fake likes and engagement on its social platforms.

“Today, we filed separate lawsuits in federal court against four individuals providing services intended to artificially inflate likes and followers of Instagram accounts, a practice known as fake engagement. Defendants Sean Heilweil and Jarrett Lusso, from New York, provided their service using the website boostgram.com. Defendants Laila Abou Trabi and Robin Abou Trabi, based in Dubai, used the website instant-fans.com,” explains Facebook.

The sites are untrustworthy, fake engagement businesses with a promise to inflate your social media presence artificially at a price.

“Don’t be basic, be awesome,” says the tagline on the Boostgram website. It invites visitors to acquire “real followers” and higher engagement for a small price.

These sites are hogwash. And, if you fall into their trap, it will ruin your social media presence undeniably.

Fake followers will neither engage with you, nor buy from your company. And these services will spoil your analytics, rendering your data useless. If you are found using these services, it will ruin your reputation. Your profile may be banned permanently.

The prospect to boost your audience for greater presence online with a few clicks is tempting, especially for startups. Yet, the costs can be tragic and not worth the damage it will cause.

Facebook will continue to find and stop these fake engagement sellers, so avoid getting caught up with these businesses.

A precedent

New York’s Attorney General ruled last year that selling fake social media followers and likes is illegal. The verdict related to the actions of a company called Devumi. The firm has since shuttered operations. And Facebook has used it as precedent to act against more firms with similar intents.

Facebook has also deactivated the accounts of several firms that duped Facebook users through scam ads.

“Each of the companies used Facebook and Instagram to post ads for consumer products. When someone clicked the link in the ad to buy a product, the user was redirected to a third-party website to complete their purchase. After paying for the item, the user either never received the item or received an item that is different than the item described in the ad. In all cases, people were unable to return items or obtain a refund,” says Facebook.

As Facebook continues to expand into ecommerce, this will be another area of focus to attack scammers exploiting its platforms.