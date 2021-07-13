Facebook explains anew how its News Feed algorithm works

Share the joy













Facebook has shared a new video to explain, again, how its News Feed algorithm works. No new key insights or tips. But it gives a good overview on how the social network’s ranks content. It also clarifies why some content have more traction than others.

“Our goal is to make sure you see the posts that are most valuable to you at the top of your Feed every time you open the Facebook app. And because most people have more content in their News Feed than they could possibly browse in one session, we use an algorithm to determine the order of all of the posts you can see,” says Facebook.

The clip outlines how Facebook ranks the feed. It has four key elements that the social network considers when choosing and displaying related content to users.

The elements are as follows:

Inventory – These posts rely on the Pages and accounts you follow. The content that they have shared and engaged with and your groups also play a role. And even the ad content served to you play a part.

– These posts rely on the Pages and accounts you follow. The content that they have shared and engaged with and your groups also play a role. And even the ad content served to you play a part. Signals – The algorithm uses different signals to decide which posts are relevant to you. It uses your connection to the account or Page that shared the update. And it includes how you interacted with them historically. The algorithm considers if it is a video, photo, or link post based on your engagement history. The more you watch videos, the more video updates you receive.

Predictions – The algorithm then predicts your engagement on each new post. It will try to showcase the most relevant content from the previous factors.

– The algorithm then predicts your engagement on each new post. It will try to showcase the most relevant content from the previous factors. Score – Lastly, the algorithm scores each post for ranking. It considers all the factors. The higher the score, the more likely the post will show up first on your Facebook feed.

You can deduce how to maximize reach. The more people who consider your content relevant and engage with your updates, the more likely it will have a higher relevance score and appear on top of each user’s feed.

Facebook notes that users can customize their News Feed. They can do it through tools like Favorites. It selects the top 30 people and Pages that users want to see most.

Else, you can sort your feed chronologically with the Most Recent feature. But the setting will not be saved. It will return to the algorithmic feed after re-login.

Facebook says users can specify if a post is not relevant to them. They can select the relevant options in the ellipsis (three dots) menu on each post. It will effectively rank the content lower moving forward.

The social network says it will remove any content violating its policies before appearing in any user feed. Content deemed not-so-offensive may not be removed. It will be downranked so less people see it.

Facebook has provided News Feed explainers before. It aims to remove the mystery on how it ranks content. But this is nothing new.

You can check out the new video explainer here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

