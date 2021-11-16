Facebook expands Neighborhoods ahead of Giving Tuesday

Share the joy













Facebook has revealed new fundraising and community support initiatives ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday on November 30. It includes the expansion of Facebook Neighborhoods from Canadian users to more countries.

“People are increasingly using Facebook to help the vulnerable in their local communities, support small businesses and share information in local groups. So, we’re expanding tests of Neighborhoods, a single destination to build and strengthen local communities on Facebook, to an additional 132 cities in the United States,” explains Facebook.

Neighborhoods is separate from the other Facebook features. It allows you to join and connect with nearby local communities. You can create a Neighborhoods profile. And it has a separate Neighborhoods bio, alongside your Facebook name and profile pic. Then, it connects with specific local community groups and causes.

The first test of Neighborhoods launched in Calgary October last year. Then, it expanded to more Canadian regions in May this year. Now, it will also be available in US cities. This directly competes with Nextdoor, a major community connection tool for many.

Nextdoor had an 80% increase in users amid the pandemic. More people wanted to connect with local communities to support their neighbors and local businesses. Facebook Groups had its share of growth over COVID-19.

The social network will also add a new Giving Exchange tool for buying, selling, and swapping services.

Facebook Groups has over 1.8 billion monthly active users. Many of these check local news and events. With local publications closing out due to the pandemic, it seems more people will turn to Facebook for local news and connection.

Apart from the Neighborhoods expansion, Facebook also announced new charitable initiatives for Giving Tuesday:

Matching up to $8 million donations to eligible US nonprofits

Matching the fundraisers of seven Instagram creators ($50,000 each)

Adding more nonprofits to fundraise on Instagram

Raising funds for chosen charities by running a Warzone tournaments on Facebook Gaming

Facebook will host its #BuyBlack Friday campaign again. Apart from raising funds, it builds awareness for Black-owned businesses.

“In the US, Black-owned businesses continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic, and this holiday season will be make or break for many of them. More than a third of US Black-owned businesses expect to make at least half of their annual revenue in the last three months of the year,” adds Facebook.

The #BuyBlack Friday this year will air every Friday of November on Facebook.

Facebook also shared this overview below of how people can support Giving Tuesday.

