Facebook Ends News Sharing in Canada

Meta Ending Access to News on Facebook and Instagram for Users in Canada

On Thursday, the Senate’s upper chamber approved Online News Act. The legislation received Royal Assent.

Governments around the world are forcing tech companies, like Google and Facebook, to pay for news being shared on their platforms. But the companies resisted at every turn.

Two years ago, a similar law was enacted in Australia forcing Facebook and Instagram to limit access to news articles.

What is Online News Act?

“This enactment regulates digital news intermediaries to enhance fairness in the Canadian digital news marketplace and contribute to its sustainability. It establishes a framework through which digital news intermediary operators and news businesses may enter into agreements respecting news content that is made available by digital news intermediaries. The framework takes into account principles of freedom of expression and journalistic independence.” Parliament of Canada

When Will It Take Effect?

It is not clear yet. But supporters see it as a victory for the news media industry. It has accused Silicon Valley companies of plummeting their ad revenue.

On Twitter, the minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez wrote:

“A strong, independent and free press is fundamental to our democracy. The Online News Act will help make sure tech giants negotiate fair and equitable deals with news organizations.”

Unfortunately, tech companies do not feel the same.

Meta, for one, warned lawmakers that it would not show news on their platforms for Canadian users if the law is passed. Now, the company is planning to do just that.

“We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.” – Meta

Why Meta and Other Tech Companies Must Pay?

The concept of tech companies paying news organizations for publishing their news on their platforms has been a topic of debate and discussion in recent years.

News organizations invest significant resources in gathering and producing high-quality news content. They hire and employ journalists, photographers, editors, and other professionals who work to provide accurate and timely information.

If tech companies pay them, they acknowledge and compensate for the cost of content creation. This is vital for an independent press.

For many tech platforms, news content is a valuable asset. It attracts, users, drives engagement, and contributes to the overall user experience. Paying them appropriately ensures fair and equitable relationships between content creators and content distributors.

The traditional media industry has faced significant challenges in recent years. The declining ad revenues and the rise of digital platforms are just two of the obstacles.

By paying them, tech companies can contribute to the sustainability of journalism. This financial support can help news organizations continue their vital role in informing the public, investigating important issues, and holding power to account.

However, the issue of payment for news content is complex, and perspectives on this subject may vary. Different countries have taken different approaches.

Many experts believe that the law could only backfire.

