Facebook End-to-End Encryption is Coming to Messenger for Voice and Video Calls

End-to-end encryption is also coming to Instagram DMs.

https://messengernews.fb.com/2021/08/13/messenger-updates-end-to-end-encrypted-chats-with-new-features/

Facebook has already added end-to-end encryption for text conversations on Messenger in 2016. The same security feature will be extended to voice and video calls on messenger.

With such a feature, no one (not even Facebook) can see or listen to what you said or sent. Just you and the recipient.

The security feature allows users to have more control over their privacy.



150 Million Video Calls on Messenger

Facebook has seen a rise in the use of audio and video calling. Every day, over 150 million video calls are made on Messenger.

The new security feature will secure audio and video calls. Users can choose not to.

End-to-end encryption is already used by WhatsApp to ensure that third parties can’t eavesdrop on personal conversations.

“The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver’s device. This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what’s sent or said. Keep in mind, you can report an end-to-end encrypted message to us if something’s wrong.” – Facebook

The company is also working on other E2EE features for group chats and calls in Messenger.

But it’s not just Facebook Messenger that’s getting this security feature. The company is said to be public testing this feature for Instagram DMs.

Expiring Messages Feature

In addition to expanding its encryption technology, Facebook is also updating its disappearing messages. It is similar to the feature on WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned mobile app.

With the new feature, people will have more options on the amount of time before their new messages will disappear. It can be a few seconds to 24 hours.

Attack on End-to-End Encryption

In 2019, the US government signed an open letter to Facebook to stop its plan to introduce E2E encryption across its messaging products. With this technology, the government can no longer eavesdrop on a conversation.

The open letter calls on Facebook to consider public safety when designing encryption technology by allowing law enforcement to access illegal content and consulting government to make sure the changes will enable this access.

“Security enhancements to the virtual world should not make us more vulnerable in the physical world. Companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes.” –Buzzfeed

Facebook and other tech giants warned that a special security hole in encryption to be given to law enforcement can put everyone’s security at risk as it creates a vulnerability that hackers can exploit.

The officials who co-wrote the letter stated that many of the investigative activities that are critical to protecting child safety will no longer be possible with the implementation of encryption technology.

They urged to balance the need to secure users’ data with public safety and the necessity for law enforcement to access the information they require to protect the public and investigate crimes.

But Facebook said that people have the right to have a private conversation online.

