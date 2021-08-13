Facebook employees in the US won’t return to offices until 2022

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Guardian

As countries battle with the third wave of the COVID-19 virus, companies are now being forced to adjust their previous plans. Tech companies like Facebook and LinkedIn that had previously announced plans to return to the office, are now being forced to cancel such. For Facebook employees in the US, a new resumption timetable has been announced.

The company has now delayed its return to office until at least January 2022—but this is for its US employees.

“Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the US will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022,” Tracy Clayton, a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement per Bloomberg. “We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the U.S., as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.”

In its original plan, Facebook said 50 percent of its capacity staff in the US will be back to the office by September, while the rest will return by October. As part of precautionary and safety measures, the company had said returning staff would be required to take the Covid vaccination. It also added that employees are to wear masks as they return.

LinkedIn does not expect its more than 16,000 global employees to return to the office. The company instead, expects that employees will fully work from home even as offices gradually begin to reopen.

This is contrary to what LinkedIn had indicated last year that it expects its employees to work from an office location 50 percent of the time. Recall that several companies including LinkedIn had sent their employees home as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged cities in 2020.

Now, as the lockdown begins to ease, and companies expect their employees to gradually return to the office, LinkedIn is singing a new tune. Employees of LinkedIn will have the flexible option of working remotely or from the office part-time.

“We anticipate that we’ll definitely see more remote employees than what we saw prior to the pandemic,” Chief People Officer Teuila Hanson said per Reuters.

Unlike Google, Facebook and some other tech companies, LinkedIn is not making the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for its employees. Twitter, however, is closing its offices again following the recent surge in cases.

LinkedIn offices in cities of the world will be reopened based on COVID-19 infection rates in those places. We are unlikely to see full reopening in places where the infection rate is high.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

