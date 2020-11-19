Facebook Launches E.gg to a Broader Audience

It brings back the Internet that we knew in the ’90s.

Facebook announced that it’s launching a new app called E.gg. But it’s only available to users in the US.

The company built it for freeform creative expression. You can create freeform pages that you can share on the web.

The raw spirit of the early Internet is the inspiration of E.gg.

During the 1990s, people could create pages that could represent you uniquely. That kind of experience was beautiful.

That’s a reason Facebook launched E.gg.

With this app, you can put together the images, shapes, GIFs, and text you collected and put them all on blank canvasses. It will surely showcase your personality and interests.

When Facebook released it in beta, the company saw people creating guides, profiles, recipes, and fan pages, among others.

Your creation will have a unique URL, so it will be easier for you to share it online. Viewing other people’s pages doesn’t require the app.

However, if you downloaded the app on your mobile, you can browse what other people created. If you find something you fancy, you can add it to your own.

Facebook Usage is Down

This app comes at a time when this social network giant experienced a significant decline in users. Many Gen Z users are now using other social networking sites, like TikTok. They also consume podcasts regularly.

According to this research, one-third of Americans aged 12 and over are listening to podcasts. They are now familiar with podcasting, and they listen to it every month.

Podcasts reach more than 100 million Americans each month. They attract a diverse audience.

With the increasing popularity of podcasting, Facebook doesn’t want to be late to the party. It introduced Facebook Live.

Facebook Live lets users broadcast its events in real-time, just like podcasting. This is a new platform that marketers can use to reach out to their fans and customers.

Facebook Live Audio opens up more opportunities to musicians, entrepreneurs, and first-time podcasters. With this platform, you can produce an audio-only broadcast. You can take questions and interact with your audience in real-time.

Users can scroll through Facebook or open new tabs or browsers without disrupting the broadcast.

But most creators stay away from Facebook Live.

And it’s one reason Facebook continues to experiment with new apps that can attract new users and retain existing ones.

It’s too early to say whether or not this app will succeed. Remember that Facebook created several apps in the past, and some of them flopped.

For instance, Facebook tried to produce two copycats of Snapchat. In 2012, it created Poke and Slingshot. They went through various iterations. But the company still pulled it from the app store.

It also created the Riff. But, this, too, flopped.

It tried to remake its News Feed known as Paper. But it didn’t take off.

But each experiment that Facebook did is a way for the company to learn from it. It can be healthy for Facebook.

Whether or not E.gg will be a success, Facebook can learn from it to create a better app that may or may not flop.