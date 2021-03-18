Facebook developing own newsletter to attract content creators

Rival social network Twitter acquired newsletter maker Revue recently. And Facebook wants to take a slice of the newsletter market. So, it has developed its own tools to create and distribute newsletters. A new feature wherein content creators generate more money for their efforts.

Reports of Facebook jumping into the trend started in January, after Twitter’s Revue acquisition.

“As writers, experts and journalists publish more of their work independently, we’re working to better support those efforts and make it easier for those content creators to build businesses online. In the coming months in the U.S., we’ll introduce a new platform to empower independent writers, helping them reach new audiences and grow their businesses,” says Facebook.

The newsletter will build on free self-publishing for creators. It has many styles and layouts to choose from. And creators can use this tool to make their own, unique content.

Facebook will also offer distribution and presentation options:

Facebook Pages integration lets creators publish across multimedia formats, such as photos, live videos, and stories.

Creators can create Facebook Groups and raise a community of loyal readers

Audiences can easily find new content and writers, and creators can develop direct relationships with their audience

Writers will have insights to better understand how their content performs

Monetization tools deliver successful websites and businesses, including subscriptions

Accelerator services help creators gather and learn from each other’s best practices

An unmatched platform

Facebook is the world’s most-visited platform with 2.8 billion users. It has unparalleled potential reach for content creators. And it ensures more people can access your content through its platform.

Mixing groups offers is another plus. Facebook groups can direct, constant connection to your target audience.

Other platforms are nowhere near Facebook on these parameters. But Facebook has not certainly made it convenient for you to reach all your fans always. The newsletter is a key benefit.

“A large part of this initiative is aimed at supporting independent local journalists who are often the lone voice covering a given community. We’ll work to include them at launch, and build tools and services specific to their needs,” says Facebook.

You may be hesitant to sign up at first, especially veteran journalists. They have seen how Facebook decimated their industry. But it has a massive appeal. It offers direct connection and security level on how you can build an audience.

Facebook must ensure content creators can monetize content to keep high-profile users, and the millions of audiences they bring.

Rival social networks have been developing ways to monetize the platform for their valued creators. The race is on to see which platform has the best, most worthwhile income streams to attract the best content creators.

Newsletters are gaining traction. Substack has more than 250,000 paid subscribers.

Providing publishers with direct connection to personal inboxes have made more media players move towards newsletters to establish that direct connection.