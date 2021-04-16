Facebook data leak–legal action looming

Image Credit: The Guardian

Facebook is facing a potential legal action over the recent data leak that exposed the information of more than 530 million users. A digital privacy group according to the BBC, is preparing a case to the Irish courts on behalf of affected EU citizens.

Facebook, however, has denied any wrongdoing over the leak, which exposed data including phone numbers, and birth information of some individuals. In a statement, the company said the data was “scraped” from information that was publicly available on its platform.

According to Liz Bourgeois, the leak was from two years ago, which the social media behemoth claimed it found and also fixed. “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

The leak was fixed quite alright, but does it change the fact that vital information still remains in the public domain? It really does not change anything, and every Facebook user has the right to be worried.

The fear of what could happen to those sensitive data is the reason for the potential lawsuit that the social media giant could face anytime soon. Antoin Ó Lachtnain, director of Digital Rights Ireland (DRI), has warned other tech giants per the BBC that its move could be the beginning of a domino effect.

“This will be the first mass action of its kind but we’re sure it won’t be the last,” he said.

“The scale of this breach, and the depth of personal information compromised, is gob-smacking.”

According to DRI, individual users who take part in the legal action could be offered compensation of up to €12,000 if it is successful. This is based on what it says are similar cases in other countries.

The onus is on Facebook to protect the data entrusted in its care by users; a promise the company reiterated after the Cambridge Analytical data leak in 2018.

Millions of people are already tired of hearing of leaks, which in most cases are caused by careless acts by social media companies.

In 2019, Facebook’s hammer fell on tens of thousands of apps—suspending them as part of an ongoing investigation into improper use of private data. Third-party developers were accused, according to Facebook, for abuse of data.

Facebook banned personality quiz apps for granting access to developers with inordinate ambition to gather data of users. The action of the so-called developers was deemed to be a violation of users’ privacy and should be condemned.