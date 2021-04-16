Facebook could soon add an audio calling feature to Facebook Dating

Image Credit: Alessandro Paluzzi

Facebook is reportedly working on an audio calling feature in its dating app. There exists already, a video function that allows you to video-chat with a prospective date. However, adding an audio calling feature adds an exciting option that could encourage more interactions before an actual date.

The “upcoming feature was discovered and posted on Twitter by Alessandro Paluzzi who has a proven record of success when it comes to calling some of these unreleased features ahead of official release. We have not been able to confirm the test though, but ability to initiate an audio call within Facebook Dating would not be a bad idea.

Dating was first launched in Colombia, before spreading to a few more countries including the US.

Barely one year after the service was first launched in Colombia, Facebook brought Dating to the US. Users 18 years and older will be able to use the service by tapping a new tab which will appear within the Facebook mobile app.

While we await an official confirmation of the audio calling feature, Facebook has confirmed that it is testing a new dating app. The app called Sparked, is a speed-dating one that requires a Facebook account for setting up.

Sparked is described as “Video dating with kind people,” but users will not have public profiles, no swiping, no DMs, and that is free to use.

Sparked will cycle users through speed video dates that last four minutes. It is however, not clear how many video dates a person will go on per event. What is clear however, according to the app is that if “you both have a great time” daters will then be scheduled for a 10-minute second date.

After the second date, you can then exchange contact details and keep in touch through Instagram, iMessage, or email. Signing up on Sparked does come with a measure of control.

When signing up, you will have to type out what makes you a kind dater, which will then be reviewed by humans in order to go on speed dates. You will also have to choose whether you want to date men, women, or nonbinary people. You will also be asked if you are open to dating trans people.

Sparked is still being tested, and is not available on the Play Store yet. It is only available to a small number of people, and no date has been announced yet as to the availability of the app.