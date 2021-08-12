Facebook clamps down on privacy in digital advertising

Share the joy













Facebook has announced that it must work with app hosts to update its system. This will align with the new restrictions on what information it can access about its users’ response to advertising.

“With Apple and Google continuing to make changes via their browsers and operating systems, and with the changing privacy regulatory landscape, it’s important to acknowledge that digital advertising must evolve to become less reliant on individual third-party data. That’s why we’ve been investing in a multi-year effort to build a portfolio of privacy-enhancing technologies and collaborate with the industry on these and other standards that will support this next era,” explains Facebook.

In April, Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) update made a big splash on the digital ads industry.

As such, Facebook advertisers are adjusting their strategies and finding the best ways to ease the loss of audience awareness.

We have yet to see how big the ATT change will affect this sector. Reports show more than half of iOS users have opted out of app tracking when they see the new prompts.

PETs

Facebook is working on privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) for ads. It will reduce the data gathered and processed. And it will help protect personal information, but will still facilitate insight into campaign performance.

“We believe that PETs will support the next generation of digital advertising, which is why we’re investing in a multi-year effort with academics, global organizations and developers to build solutions and best practices,” says Facebook.

The social network says PETs will have innovative techniques from cryptography and statistics. Apart from reducing the processed data, it will retain critical marketing features like ad measurement and personalization.

“Last year we began testing our Private Lift Measurement solution with select partners, which uses a privacy-enhancing technology called secure multi-party computation. This helps advertisers understand how their campaigns are performing, while adding extra layers of privacy to limit the information that can be learned by the advertiser or Facebook,” adds Facebook.

Private Lift Measurement

Facebook says Private Lift Measurement for advertisers will roll out next year. It will also develop more tracking tools, such as secure multi-party computation (MPC).

MPC allows organizations to collaborate on data sharing. But it will limit the information each party can learn.

“Data is encrypted end-to-end: while in transit, in storage and in use, ensuring neither party can see the other’s data. MPC is useful for enhancing privacy while calculating outcomes from more than one party, such as reporting the results of an ad campaign or training a machine-learning model where the data is held by two or more parties,” explains Facebook.

Facebook is also studying on-device learning. It will help provide ad performance insights without sharing user data.

“These technologies will only be successful for people and businesses of all sizes if there is industry collaboration and a shared set of standards. That’s why we are calling on platforms, publishers, developers and other industry participants to work together – on these technologies and other privacy-focused standards and practices,” requests Facebook.

