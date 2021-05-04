Facebook celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Facebook has announced new initiatives to start celebrating the Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It also released new safety tools, more backing for API groups, and creative tools for Facebook and Instagram users to join the celebration.

Violence against Asian Americans is rising. Facebook wants to raise awareness of possible offensive or dangerous remarks by expanding comment warnings prompted by harmful language.

“To make sure the API community feels safe and supported on our apps, we’re expanding our comment warning features on Facebook to encourage people to reconsider harmful language and provide education around how that language may impact the API community and others,” says Facebook.

Facebook first implemented prompts for offensive comment on Instagram in 2019. Then, it expanded to the main Facebook app in June 2020.

Facebook has yet to provide official stats on how effective the prompts are. They help change user behavior and encourage people to reconsider language.

The social network published a research in August showing how a simple misunderstanding can drive angst online.

Facebook is using targeted prompts for the first time. It addresses hate speech. But we will see if it will drop offensive incidents and reports.

#StopAsianHate

The social network also announced a new $5 million funding for organizations promoting racial justice and equity for API communities. It will promote these groups with alerts and top of feed prompts.

“Throughout the month of May, people in the United States will see a #StopAsianHate notification at the top of their News Feed where they can donate to API organizations standing against hate and discrimination,” says Facebook.

Finally, Facebook added new stickers and AR tools on Facebook and Instagram apps. It allows users to join in the event and support the API community.

NY-based digital artist Dingding Hu co-designed the new creative options. On WhatsApp, illustrator Gracia Lam designed new stickers to highlight the strength of women from APIs.

Facebook will host a special week of Amplify API programming to feature API creators, businesses, and leaders. It will also showcase API businesses via the “Shops You May Like” feature on the main Facebook app.

Racist attacks against the Asian community are rising. Everybody must show support, wherever and whenever they can, within the month. It empowers freedom of expression in our communities.

The new tools are accessible in Facebook and Instagram for this month.