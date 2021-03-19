Facebook building Instagram for kids

Instagram is developing a new version of its image-sharing platform. And they have the children in mind for this version.

The Facebook subsidiary will dedicate this new app for kids 12 and below.

“I’m excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list,” wrote Instagram VP of product Vishal Shah.

“We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time.”

Merging the social network’s popularity with content rules for children has been vital to company execs.

Facebook execs released earlier this week a statement about their goals to make Instagram a safer place for children. But they did not officially say they were launching a tailor-made Instagram for kids.

For now, kids 12 and below cannot use the app. Still, users lie about their date of birth and age to be a member. And it makes the screening part hard.

Not easy

“Verifying people’s age online is complex and something many in our industry are grappling with. To address this challenge — we’re developing new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help us keep teens safer as well as apply new age-appropriate features,” wrote Facebook company execs.

Among the features are enhanced direct messaging (DM) screening. It protects teens from unsolicited messages from adults. It stops adult users from sending messages to users 17 and below who are not their followers.

Facebook developers are also finding ways to hide teen accounts from adults based on current search algorithms. And the world’s most-used social network will encourage teens to set their accounts to private properly to restrict access.

“We’re assessing additional measures we can take to protect young people on Instagram, including additional privacy settings. We’ll have more to share in the coming months,” added Facebook.

Some changes were made with help from The Child Mind Institute and ConnectSafely. Both helped create a guide for parents to assist their children in navigating the app.

The kid-safe version of Instagram may look and feel like Messenger Kids. Facebook updated its chat app so parents can control better their child’s contacts. It has a dashboard for parental regulation of their child’s online interaction in the app. Parents can monitor their online time. They can also add and block other users.