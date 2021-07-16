Facebook brings soundmoji to Messenger

Share the joy













Image Credit: Slash Gear

Sometimes words are barely enough to express how we feel about certain situations. No matter how creative some of us are, words fail us to convey our exact feelings to friends, neighbors and other people close to us. Give it up to Facebook Messenger’s new soundmoji—a feature that has been added to help you convey the right reactions to those difficult moments.

Soundmoji from Facebook is a type of emoji with sound effects. Soundmoji is a library of emojis that enables you to send the right words in Messenger. With soundmoji, you will not only see the emoji, you will also hear related sound. Some of the sounds you will hear when someone sends you a soundmoji include clapping, chirping crickets, sound bites from TV shows, and more.

Sometimes, words just aren’t enough to express how you really feel 🎻🎻 pic.twitter.com/dbJX6BBNgQ — Messenger (@messenger) July 15, 2021

Over the years, emojis have become as popular as GIFs because they can be used to convey one’s emotions in those moments when words fail us. With Facebook’s new soundmoji, a new dimension that lets you express yourself with more emotions has now been added.

The addition of sound has the potential of bringing the emojis to life—giving the recipient a true sense of being loved by the sender. You can find soundmoji by tapping the smiley face icon in a Messenger chat. One you tap the loudspeaker icon; you will be presented with a library of soundmoji that can be previewed with their sound effects before sending them in chat.

The difference between the old emoji and the soundmoji is the “soundwaves” surrounding them. The soundwaves make it easier to distinguish between the emojis without sound and the ones with sounds.

A couple of months ago, Facebook Messenger hit incredible numbers—the chat app recorded an astonishing 5 billion installs on the Play Store. The Facebook-owned app has now become the only third app outside a slew of Google apps to achieve this milestone.

Facebook Messenger is now in the company of popular apps including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps among others to achieve this feat. Other apps outside Google apps to achieve this feat include Facebook and WhatsApp.

This indicates that a lot of people still see Facebook Messenger as an integral part of their daily life in terms of communication. While there is still plenty of work to do especially in terms of building trust and protecting users’ privacy, Facebook is no doubt doing the best it can to improve on how the app is perceived by the public.

