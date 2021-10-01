Facebook brings cross-app group chats across Instagram and Messenger

Share the joy













Facebook is surging ahead with plans to enable cross-platform messaging across its apps. The company on Thursday announced that users will now be able to start group chat across Messenger and Instagram. To be able to use this new functionality, you will have to opt in.

In addition to cross-app messaging, Facebook today announced some other exciting new features.

Polls

This will be available in group DMs on Instagram and in cross-app chats. This feature will enable you to vote on some important topics.

Group Typing Indicator

Facebook has added group typing indicators to Messenger. This new functionality will allow you to see when multiple people are typing a message.

Watch Together on Instagram

This feature has now been brought to Instagram. That means you and your friends can now watch videos together on your Instagram feed.

The New York Times was first to report that Facebook was working on interconnecting its trio of apps. The plan according to the report, is to allow for cross-messaging between all three. Each service will stay as a standalone app, while the underlying infrastructure will be rebuilt.

The plan is so that users might use only one of Facebook’s properties to communicate with others within the same ecosystem. Just like in WhatsApp, all three apps will support end-to-end encryption. The essence is to allow cross-messaging between all three apps.

Facebook has the largest userbase among social media apps. A combination of Instagram and Messenger further gives it a major advantage. In terms of the market and more revenues, it is difficult to see beyond Facebook’s plans.

Privacy Concerns

The worry for me is, how Facebook handles the issue of privacy. It is almost certain that both apps will share data between them.

How do I engage other users across all three apps without exposing my phone number, personal data, and other vital information? That is the big question begging for answers—and hopefully it does not become a big issue later.

It is a bit too early to draw a conclusion on how issues that have to do with privacy will play out. However, it will be interesting to see how users warm up to this new update.

Facebook says over 70 percent of eligible users on Instagram have already updated to the new Messenger experience. This implies that people are ready to give it a shot.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

