Facebook, BBB to educate online shoppers about potential scams

Facebook is shifting towards ecommerce. And it entails taking care of issues about deceptive ads, payment disputes and scammers—those ones that need the BBB to intervene.

As the holiday shopping season is imminent, Facebook has announced a new partnership with the Better Business Bureau to give online shoppers more information about potential scams. And they will also educate buyers what they can do to protect themselves and avoid possible problems.

“We’ve partnered with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on the “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” campaign. Starting today and throughout December, the “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” campaign from the BBB and Facebook will run ads and organic content on Facebook, Instagram and various social media channels to promote actionable tips on how to spot, avoid and report scams online,” says Facebook.

The campaign will keep Facebook users updated on the latest scam tactics. It will make them more cautious on deceptive techniques, as they shop online. And it will enable BBB to generate more coverage for alerts and scam mitigation.

To build on this campaign, BBB will feature tips every week on how consumers can avoid scams on its campaign website.

Facebook has signed on as a founding member of the BBB Corporate Trust Council. The council is “a coalition of select companies sharing expertise to identify and solve key issues affecting consumers and businesses”.

“The goal is to build more trusting relationships between companies and their customers in the long run. We are also encouraging advertisers to follow our rules and use more ethical marketing tactics through a new partnership with BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD), including their Fast-Track SWIFT Program,” says Facebook.

The NAD partnership allows Facebook to work with NAD to improve dispute resolution and enforcement processes for Facebook ad policy violations.

As Facebook advances into ecommerce, these concerns will grow. Facebook is taking the early steps to partner with pertinent groups to bring awareness to these scams.

At more than 2.7 billion active users, including an old, less tech-savvy user demographic, Facebook is a likely target for scammers.

While the social network could not guarantee 100 percent enforcement, it wants a direct attach against such behavior.