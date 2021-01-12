Facebook bans “stop the steal” mentions ahead of inauguration

Image Credit: NYT

Inauguration day is just a couple of days away, and Facebook is putting measures in place to ensure a smooth one at least on its platform. The social media giant has announced that it will ban all mentions of “stop the steal” on its platform.

This is coming on the heels of last week’s Capitol Hill invasion that led to the death of at least five people. The social media giant said on Monday that all mentions of “stop the steal” on Facebook and Instagram will be taken down.

“We are now removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. “We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence. But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration.”

This is a new policy, and will obviously take some time to take effect; but the company said it has already started the process. Facebook said a significant number of such mentions have already been removed, and even more will be taken down ahead of the January 20 date.

All political ads remain suspended, while the restrictions placed on posts in Facebook groups with history of encouraging hate speech will continue unchanged. This has become even more necessary considering the events that occurred last week in Washington where some Trump supporters invaded the Capitol Hill. That unfortunate occurrence led to loss of lives—with five people reportedly losing their lives.

Just last week, Instagram extended the block on Trump’s account for another two weeks. This was announced on Twitter by Adam Mosseri via his page. What that means is that the outgoing US president will not be able to use his Instagram account until the block is lifted.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, and the fact that the President had decided to condone rather than condemn yesterday’s violence at the Capital, we are extending the block we have placed on his accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks,” Mosseri said via Twitter.

Actions like this should have been taken long before now as many critics of the president’s utterances and actions have been calling on the social media to take. The president until now got away with a lot of inciting statements, one of which seemed to have fueled the Capitol Hill invasion last week.