Facebook Backs Out Of Podcast Business

It won’t be available starting on June 3.

Facebook Podcast Service — A Year After

Last year, Facebook introduced a set of audio features to compete with Clubhouse. One of the features was a new podcasting feature. The podcasting feature allowed users to download, browse and listen to podcasts from Facebook’s app. Users could listen to the audio while the app is open or running in the background.

Unfortunately, Facebook’s podcast service will vanish a year after its launch. Meta confirmed it.

Winding Down

In addition to the podcasting service, Meta will also wind down Soundbites and the general audio hub. It means that users can no longer add podcast shows to Facebook.

And on June 3, Facebook will bury it.

Its audio hub and Soundbites will also shut down in the coming weeks. The Live Audio Rooms will be integrated into Facebook Live.

This decision will assist the company to focus on providing its users with meaningful experiences.

Losing Interest in Podcasts

In recent weeks, there were reports about Meta shifting its attention and losing interest in podcasts. In mid-April, Meta received a good response to audio services. However, when the company talked to its podcast partners, it was more interested in the metaverse and shopping.

Meta’s interests in AR and VR have diverted its interest in audio services.

The company wants to focus on a new phase of interconnectedness using VR and AR technologies. As Mark Zuckerberg describes it, “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build.” He added, “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up.”

Fierce Competition

Another reason Meta is winding down its audio services is the fact that it’s facing tougher competition. Apple’s and Spotify’s podcast services are major threats. It also mimicked Clubhouse in 2021. But it failed to compete.

Even with its massive resources, Facebook would not have a chance of standing out in the market.

For many, it’s a smart decision.

If Meta wants to focus on the metaverse, it has to eliminate other services that are not gaining traction. The metaverse will be pricey. This year, it has already invested nearly $10 billion on metaverse. And its campaign is just getting started.

Thus, leaving the live audio market can be a wise decision. As mentioned, the market is dominated by Spotify, Apple, Clubhouse, and Twitter Spaces. These companies continue to develop new features for their audio services.

Amid the pandemic, people around the world stayed at home. Thus, they consume a lot of live audio content.

However, as restrictions are being lifted, audio services are enhancing their platforms to retain users.

Currently, Facebook is pushing its Reels features and live streams. Reels feature is seeing significant engagement on Instagram, even though many of these short videos are reposted from TikTok.

