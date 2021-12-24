Facebook appeals ruling ordering it to sell Giphy

Share the joy













Image Credit: Bloomberg

Facebook is appealing UK ruling ordering it to sell Giphy. According to Facebook, the evidence does not support the finding that the deal poses a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in showing ads.

Recall that UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Facebook to sell Giphy in November. The order came when the regulatory body decided that remedies offered by Facebook did not address its concerns.

“We are appealing the CMA’s Giphy decision and will seek a stay of the CMA’s order to divest,” a Meta spokesperson said per Reuters.

“The decision to block the deal is wrong on the law and the facts, and the evidence does not support the CMA’s conclusions or remedy.”

Facebook bought Giphy for $400 million in 2020, and announced that the animated images platform into Instagram.

In 2015, Facebook made its first attempt to acquire the popular GIF maker; a move that was rebuffed by Giphy. The company [Giphy] then went on to raise $17 million in Series B funding, while also partnering with various social media companies.

Facebook controls up to 50 percent of the UK display ad market. The CMA argued that the GIF platform could expand its service into the UK without the merger. Facebook believes that blocking the merger will be controversial and may trigger an appeal. The social media behemoth has accused the regulator to be “engaging in extraterritorial over-reach.”

Facebook, now also known as Meta, said the CMA’S findings contain a lot of loopholes. It also stated that without the merger, Giphy would continue to operate in a diminished state.

In October, the CMA slammed a fine of $69.6 million on Meta because it breached an order that the social media company will remain separate from Giphy while the regulator is still investigating the merger. The regulatory body accused Meta of refusing to report details about its business and Giphy.

Though Meta and Giphy are both US companies, this does not stop the CMA from investigating both companies. Giphy as a company makes $93 million in the UK, while both companies [combined] has a UK market share of 25 percent.

By acquiring Giphy, Meta said it will improve the offers of Instagram by giving people more tools and features to work with. When the deal is complete, developers and API partners can still access Giphy. The creative community can continue creating great content.

