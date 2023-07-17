Facebook announces new video discovery and editing tools

Share the joy

Meta has announced new video discovery and editing tools for Facebook. The new tools will make Facebook more competitive with TikTok and YouTube. The company also renamed its “Watch” tab to “Video” tab to unify all its video offerings in a single place.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook is migrating its editing tools from Reels to videos for the main feed. With this, people can create short and long videos from one place.

Facebook also announced new editing features, including the ability to adjust speed, reverse, or replace a clip. In addition, the social media behemoth is also releasing support for HDR video on Reels, including uploading and playback.

On the audio front, Facebook is making it easier to find the right audio track, reduce noise, and record a voiceover on top of a video.

A couple of months ago, Facebook announced that users could upload extended Reels. According to the announcement, users can now upload up to 90-second videos on Reels. Prior to this announcement, Facebook Reels were limited to 60 seconds.

Longer videos seem to be at home on social apps like TikTok and even Instagram. Meta’s announcement did not come as a surprise, though; there have been speculations, especially when you consider Instagram now supports longer Reels.

Meta also announced the launch of some more creative tools, including a new templates feature that allows users to create Reels with trending templates. The new feature, which rolled out sometime last year, allows you to create new Reels using the same structure as one you recently watched.

A new “Grooves” feature that automatically aligns and syncs the motion in your video to beat your favorite song through visual beat technology was also launched.

As part of its drive to make Reels more popular among users on the platform, Facebook added an option to auto-create Reels to Page settings last September.

When turned on, the feature automatically creates a reel from every new video posted. Auto-created reels will then be saved to the Pre-published tab in Creator Studio. From where you can now edit them before sharing.

As said, the feature only works when you turn it on and does not work by default. It is another effort by Meta to make Reel acceptable and popular among its users.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

