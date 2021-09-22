Facebook and YouTube top sources for news consumption, says 2021 Pew Research report

Share the joy













News consumption via social media has grown exponentially over the past few years. The increase has been attributed to claims of higher angst and division over sharing content and mass engagement. Activist groups even use these platforms to boost fake news and skew information to their desired agenda.

In truth, we are politically divided now than ever before, especially with the advent of social platforms. But social media is not the sole culprit, and the actual cause of divisiveness is less clear.

Pew Research has released its latest report on news consumption across social media. It underlines how Americans access news content and the role of social platforms in publishing news.

The report relied on a survey of 11,178 respondents across the US. And it has given us a way to gauge key trends and habits.

We discuss some key points from the report in this post.

News consumption via social media platforms

Pew says the number of people who rely on social media platforms for news content is less in 2021 than last year.

The latest report showed 48% of respondents said they often or sometimes get news from social media. Including the “Rarely” responses, this is down 4% overall from 2020.

Still, it means news consumption on social media is high. These platforms still have influence in how American households receive their news. The decline means people are now aware and more skeptical of posts from social apps.

Despite being down from last year, Facebook and YouTube still led the way as news sources.

About 36% of respondents last year said they regularly check Facebook for news content. Another 23% said the same for YouTube. Twitter has dipped by 2% from last year. And TikTok has increased to 6% from 3% last year.

The 100% increase in news content consumption over TikTok makes it a good consideration to communicate important issues to the younger demographic.

Pew notes that Twitter has a high influence as a news content source for its users.

“When looking at the proportion of each social media site’s users who regularly get news there, some sites stand out as being more “newsy” even if their total audience is relatively small. Twitter, for example, is used by 23% of US adults, but more than half of those users (55%) get news on the site regularly. On the other hand, YouTube, though widely used, sees a smaller portion of its users turning to the site for news regularly (30%),” says Pew.

Pew’s report clarifies what’s unfolding in news consumption. It opens opportunities to expand research on the impact of news content via social media platforms. For brands, it offers more insight into key trends and usage behaviors for their next marketing campaign.

Read the full 2021 News Consumption Across Social Media report from Pew Research here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

