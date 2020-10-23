Facebook and Twitter CEOs to Testify About Censoring Hunter Biden’s Story on NYP

They are also set to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next week about privacy matters and alleged bias.

Source: https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

The New York Post published a story last week about incriminating documents and photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop. To prevent the spread of the story, Facebook and Twitter banned the story.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media reduced the distribution of the said story. The files were obtained from a computer shop in Delaware. Thus, the files need to be checked for facts.

Twitter, on the other hand, didn’t allow the link to the story to be posted, shared, or sent through DMs. The reason? The story violated its hacked materials policy. The rule states that Twitter must not be used to share private details obtained through hacking.

However, the policy was updated and Twitter eventually allowed the article to be posted, shared, and sent through DMs.

Because of the banning of Hunter Biden’s story, it captured the attention of lawmakers and concerned citizens.

Recently, Senate Republicans voted to issue subpoenas for Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to testify about how they handled the New York Post article about Hunter Biden.

The two CEOs will also face the Senate Commerce Committee next week. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will join them. But the testimony will be about their alleged privacy matters and bias.

No Date Yet

The subpoena didn’t specify a date for the testimony. Neither Twitter nor Facebook commented on the subpoena.

The hearing may also tackle the two social media’s policies on content moderation and their practices and actions that interfere or influence elections for federal office.

Even though these two social media sites banned the article, it made people more curious about what the story is all about. Limiting the spread fuels a belief that social media sites are plotting to boost Joe Biden’s campaign.

Not the First Time

But this isn’t the first time that the social media sites blocked the viral content of the New York Post. This year, the sites also banned the Pandemic documentary that prompted claims that this coronavirus pandemic was man-made to push vaccines.

Social media sites are increasingly vigilant about controlling the spread of fake news related to the presidential election. They don’t want to be blamed again after they allowed Russian operatives to use their platforms in 2016.

But blocking didn’t prevent people from wanting to see the articles. Some people have seen the story through Facebook. Others visited the New York Post website to see the article.

The cover-up surely rebounded. It will always backfire when you try to stop information from spreading. If the social media sites didn’t ban the article, people would have ignored it.

The story only made it bigger because of the ban.

The censorship also concluded that social media sites are one-sided. You can read numerous stories about the US President from anonymous sources being shared on social media sites. But none of them have been blocked.

How these social media sites banned or censored the Hunter Biden story showed which side they are on.