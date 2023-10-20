Facebook and Instagram start to display thread posts

Share the joy

Do you regularly log into Threads? You might find this information interesting. As part of Meta’s cross-platform efforts for the X clone, your Threads posts may begin to appear to your connections on Facebook and Instagram.

The essence is awareness, and lately, Meta has been posting a lot of updates of this nature. Brenden Wood shared a photo of Meta using the new integration to promote Threads, which was shared by Matt Navarra.

Given that Meta seeks to boost app engagement, this makes a lot of sense. While this is advantageous for Meta, it might result in your Threads updates being shared once again with your Facebook friends, which you might find uncomfortable.

So, be careful what you post the next time you are on Threads and make sure it will not compromise your privacy because Facebook and Instagram could make it public.

Meta is aware of how important it is to keep growing Threads as it tries to catch up with X. A new function that encourages user growth has been added to the X clone.

Instagram users who do not yet have Threads accounts can now be tagged. You can now tag an Instagram user who has not yet created a Threads account, according to Anuj Ahooja, a user on the social media platform X. As seen in the screenshot from the leaker, an Instagram icon will be shown rather than the customary @ handle.

If they subsequently activate their Threads account, you will, of course, receive all of their updates. When that occurs, other users will be able to follow that user in advance. You can keep in touch with interesting users who might be too busy to register for or manage a Threads account by doing this.

The edit button and voice notes are now available, according to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who announced the addition on his Threads page. This is one of the most frequently requested Threads features.

Using the new edit button, you can edit your posts on Threads up to five minutes after they have gone live. The “More” menu, denoted by the three dots in the top right corner of your thread, contains the edit button. The timer will show you that you have five minutes left to update your post.

