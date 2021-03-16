Facebook agrees to pay News Corp in Australia

Facebook has signed a deal with News Corp Australia less than a month after the country passed a law to have tech firms pay for news content.

News Corp announced the partnership of three years on Monday. The agreement will let content from Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate to appear on Facebook News.

The News section of Facebook will curate coverage from chosen publishers, including Murdoch’s The Australian. Both parties kept mum on the terms of the deal.

The Facebook deal adds to News Corp’s new partnerships in Australia over the last few weeks.

Local broadcaster Sky News Australia, owned by a News Corp subsidiary, also struck a deal with Facebook. A News Corp press release on Monday says it builds on their existing arrangement.

News Corp includes publishers in Australia, the UK, and the Wall Street Journal and New York Post in the US. And it had a separate agreement with Google last month.

The agreement allows the conglomerate’s Australian, UK, and US publications to appear on the Google News Showcase service. It may soon add a subscription, share ad revenue, and invest in multimedia journalism.

Google is mum on its terms of the deal. News Corp has claimed that it is lucrative deal.

News Corp is already collaborating with Facebook in the United States, where its publications are paid to be featured on the social network.

The company pushed for new regulations in Australia. The argument was brutal on a media code to require major tech firms to pay publishers for sharing their news content.

The debate lasted until last month. And they passed the law a few days later.

To preempt the law, Facebook banned all news content in Australia. It caused havoc, as media organizations’ pages went dark.

But Facebook restored news content after the Australian government decided to amend the legislation.

Google was aggressive at first. It threatened to stop its search engine from operating in the country. Then it found a friendlier approach. It signed deals with the country’s largest media organizations to comply with the law. So, it crossed paths with News Corp.

News Corp was among the sternest supporters of the law. And rightfully so. It had to cut jobs and close dozens of Australian newspapers in 2020. And it blamed the coronavirus pandemic as too great of a force to reckon with.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said on Monday that “Rupert and [co-chairman] Lachlan Murdoch led a global debate while others in our industry were silent or supine.”

“This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making,” he added. “The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses,” he added.