Facebook adds tools for the 2021 Paralympic Games

The 2021 Paralympic Games starts tomorrow, August 24. So, Facebook has released new tools to help its users participate ahead of the main event. It will keep them updated with the latest events and results as they happen.

Users of the social network will have access to a new Paralympics hub. It delivers almost real-time insights on the latest news, results, and highlights.

The screenshots above show the new Paralympic hub. It includes the profiles of athletes and teams and interactive elements. It even has trivia about the Games to keep users engaged.

The hub will have related posts from connections to underline key discussions.

Facebook’s 2021 Paralympic Games hub will be available starting today, August 23. And you can access it by tapping the #Paralympics hashtag.

New AR

On Instagram, the @Paralympics account is hosting a new AR effect. It attempts to mirror the movements of the official Paralympics mascot Someity.

The Paralympics Instagram account also shared content to explain the rules and history on the events.

The @Wethe15 Instagram account is also introducing a new AR effect. It helps fans spread awareness of the “We the 15” movement.

“We the 15” aims to stop discrimination against PWDs, or persons with disabilities. They are 15% of the global population.

Facebook will also host exclusive Paralympics content. It contains live programming and spotlights on the official Paralympic Games Page.

It will feature behind-the-scenes clips through Instagram Reels. And it comes with a new WebXR visual and spatial audio experience to recreate phenomenal moments by Para athletes.

Facebook and the IPC has thrown in a four-part series to give more context on the spirit of the Paralympic Games. It educates users how the event helped bring a positive change for disabled communities worldwide. The videos emphasize the role Facebook plays to make it come into fruition.

“In support of #WeThe15, and available via the Paralympic Games Facebook Page, the series highlights how Facebook helps communities in the US, UK, Brazil and New Zealand come together online – and the real-world impact it has offline,” says Facebook.

The Paralympics promotes inclusion and offers opportunities for all athletes to participate and highlight their skills.

Facebook is right to provide tools to inspire people to participate and engage. It also gives Paralympic athletes a way to connect with their supporters.

