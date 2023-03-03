Facebook adds support for longer Facebook Reels up to 90 seconds

Share the joy

Facebook Reels is now up to 90 seconds long; and that is per a new announcement made by Meta on Friday. Prior to this announcement, Facebook Reels were limited to 60 seconds.

Longer videos seems to be at home with social apps like TikTok and even Instagram. Meta’s announcement did not come as a surprise though; there has been speculations especially when you consider Instagram now supports longer Reels.

Meta also announced the launch of some more creative tools, including a new templates feature that allows users to create Reels with trending templates. The new feature which rolled out sometimes last year, allows you to create new Reels using the same structure as one you recently just watched.

A new “Grooves” feature that automatically aligns and syncs the motion in your video to beat your favorite song through visual beat technology, was also launched, according to TechCrunch.

To more Meta news…

A couple of weeks ago, Meta confirmed it is working on paid verification for Instagram and Facebook. The paid verification is expected to cost $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made this known in an announcement via Instagram. A “Meta verified” account will you access a verified badge, increased visibility on the platforms, prioritized customer support, and many more. The test is currently being conducted in Australia and New Zealand, but is expected to be available in other countries soon.

To become a Meta Verified user, you will need to meet the minimum activity requirements including, being at least 18 years of age, submit a government issued ID matching your name and photo on your Facebook or Instagram, and other requirements.

In addition, users who sign up for the service will get exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels, and will also receive 100 free stars every month, or digital currency that can be used to tip creators in Facebook. Businesses, however, cannot apply for Meta Verified badge. You cannot change your profile name, username, birthday, or profile photo without going through the verification process all over again.

Instagram currently offers a blue badge to high-profile users, including celebrities, and global brands or entities. That said, its blue badge is highly coveted, leading smaller creators to go the extra length to get it. People pay thousands of dollars for the blue badges through backdoor means, according to TechCrunch. There is a market for it, which could be the inspiration for Meta.

