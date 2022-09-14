Facebook adds options to auto-create Reels to Page settings

Share the joy

Image Credit: Matt Navarra

Meta continues its push to make Reels more appealing to users across its platforms. The social media giant is adding an option to auto-create Reels to Page settings.

How does the auto-create feature work?

When turned on, the feature automatically create a reel from every new video posted. Auto-created reels will then be saved to the Pre-published tab in Creator Studio. From where you can now edit them before sharing.

As said, the feature only works when you turn it on, and does not work by default. It is another effort by Meta to make Reel acceptable and popular among its users.

New! Facebook has added an Auto-Create Reels option to Page settings



h/t @valionk pic.twitter.com/uvK8ebvtC6 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 14, 2022

Social media commentator Matt Navarra posted the screenshot of the new feature, which by now should be available to more users.

In July, Meta announced that all videos shorter than 15 seconds in length will be automatically converted to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only.

Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

The company also announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company introduced a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

Instagram is also expanding its version of TikTok Duets, Reels Remix. The expanded Remix layouts will allow you to choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view. This will give you the option of adding your own video commentary to existing reels. A new “Remix for photos” option was also added to allow you to Remix public photos.

You can now add your clip after the original, which enables it to play sequentially. This new option is different from what was previously in use where your remix appears the same time as the original.

