Facebook adds new tool to encourage more giving during the holidays

Image Credit: CNET

The holiday season is all about sharing; people show love in diverse ways including giving to nonprofits. Though, the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainties, the will to give remains with a lot of people out there. To encourage giving during this season, Facebook has created a new tool for users in the US that will encourage them to give to nonprofits.

Per CNET, the social media behemoth says the new tool is aimed at encouraging people to create and donate to holiday drives where others can collect food, clothes and other basic needs.

To create a drive, simply go to Facebook’s community help page by typing “community help” in the search bar. Then click on “request or offer help” and “create drive.”

The social media giant is also matching up to $7 million in eligible donations to US nonprofits on December 1. A virtual event called Peace Through Music–A Global Event For Social Justice, which will feature performances and appearances from artists that include Billie Eilish, Ringo Starr and Yo-Yo Ma will be streamed on Facebook Live exclusively on December 1.

“This year has been difficult for everyone – but one silver lining has been the immense compassion and generosity that so many people have shown,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post per CNET.

Three years ago, Facebook added a more useful way to make your birthday unforgettable. With a birthday fundraiser, you can raise money from friends and loved ones that can then be donated to one of 750,000 eligible non-profits vetted by Facebook. Your friends will get notification about your fundraiser and will be able to donate to a charity of your choice as a birthday gift.

Two weeks before your next birthday, Facebook will ask if you want to dedicate your special day to support a cause. If your choice is yes, you will then be able to pick from one of 750,000 non-profits and set a donation target. The feature is currently only available to people in the US, and it is currently not certain if the social media website has any plan to extend the feature to a global audience.

With 45 million people sending birthday messages to their loved ones on the platform everyday according to Facebook, the fundraiser feature has the capacity to blossom. It will serve as an avenue for millions of people to achieve their goal of donating towards a non-profit of their choice.