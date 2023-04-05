Facebook adds multiplayer games to Messenger

Share the joy

Facebook is rolling out multiplayer games into its video call feature within Messenger. The multiplayer games allow you to converse with friends and family as you engage them in 14 different titles that are currently available.

The new gaming feature is now available is now available across iOS, Android and the web, and will require no specialized installations. Some of the games that have been added for a start include, Words With Friends and Mini Golf FRVR to newer titles like Card Wars and Exploding Kittens. A minimum of two people will be required for each of the games, though each title has its unique maximum player numbers.

“Facebook Gaming is excited to announce that you can now play your favorite games during video calls on Messenger. This new, shared experience in Messenger makes it easy to play games with friends and family while in a video call, allowing you to deepen connections with friends and family by engaging in conversations and gameplay at the same time,” Facebook said in an official blog post.

Every game on the platform is optimized for the service, with each having leader boards that are clearly demarcated. To get started, initiate a video call on Messenger, tap the group mode button, then tap the “Play” icon, and then browse through the library of available games.

While 14 is a relatively small number to begin with, Facebook Gaming is poised to add some more free games before the end of the year. Facebook is calling on developers who would be interested to contact their Partner Manager for details on how to add games to the platform.

Last year, Facebook added a Discord-like feature allows large Messenger groups to organize chats into categories, including audio and video channels. The feature also allows users to engage in discussions, admin-only chats for announcements and event chats, and more.

“We’re building Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share your interests,” Zuckerberg wrote. “More than 1 billion people use Messenger to communicate with friends, and soon you’ll be able to start Community Chats from Messenger as well as Facebook Groups.”

Admins will have the power to remove messages and block, mute or suspend group members. This is based on the fact that most interactions will be with people you may not know. As an admin, your moderation tool also empowers you to remove certain foul languages, and automatically ban users who send messages with those words.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

