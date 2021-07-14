Facebook adds Group Expert badges, auto-invites for Page fans

Share the joy













Facebook has added news ways to elevate Groups. It includes Group Expert badges, attracting members per expertise, and auto-invites for Page fans.

Group Expert

The main addition is the Group Expert designation. It showcases the top contributors in a particular group.

“There are more than 70 million admins and moderators running active Facebook groups around the world. Many of these groups are home to subject matter experts who love to share their knowledge – from fitness trainers to highly skilled crafters. Now, it’s easier than ever to help experts stand out in groups and offer ways for them to engage with their communities,” says Facebook.

The new process allows Facebook group admins to assign group experts from members. It comes with a new descriptor under their account name in each comment or post.

Group admins can host Q & A sessions with the designated experts. They can also invite them into group discussions.

Facebook has tested group member badges for a while. It is a way to build community, including recognitions: Visual Storyteller, Rising Star and other markers. This entices people to comment and keep engaging with the group.

Group admins can assign as many Experts as they want. By giving their members more recognition, they eventually boost engagement. And the Experts can serve as assistant moderators in the community.

Facebook started testing the new Group Expert option over the past few weeks. And more groups will now see the tool in their settings.

The social network will give some group admins the option to search for niche experts from outside of their communities. They can contact these users and draw them into their discussions as known experts.

It provides a new way to smoothen more convincing, educational talks in your community. The option is limited to gaming and fitness groups for now.

Auto-invites

Facebook will also release a new automatic invites option. It allows Page managers who run a group to invite the most engaged Page fans to also join their associated groups.

Automatic invites let Facebook Page managers and groups to send invites to top fans and recently active followers. They can ask them to join the group to develop interaction and engagement.

Facebook groups has 1.8 billion Facebook monthly active users. And the social network says over 200 million people are members of very meaningful groups.

The new features build up on what Facebook has started amid the pandemic. They provide a new level of self-sustainability to groups. And it reduces the workload for admins in moderating their groups.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

