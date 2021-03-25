Facebook acts against Evil Eye for targeting Uyghur Muslims

Facebook’s reach is far and beyond. Given its operational scale, some malicious groups will use it to sway users and push their agendas through illegal means. It has acted against a hacker group from China called Evil Eye. The hackers used the online platform to distribute malware and hack user accounts.

“[The group] targeted activists, journalists and dissidents predominantly among Uyghurs from Xinjiang in China primarily living abroad in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia, Canada and other countries. This group used various cyber espionage tactics to identify its targets and infect their devices with malware to enable surveillance,” says Facebook.

The Chinese government has gone to great lengths to stop sharing information on the treatment of Uyghur Muslims. Many of them allegedly are inside re-education camps in China. The CCP wants to stop the spread of other religions in the country. China seems to have deaf ears on calls from humanitarian groups to stop the aggression on Uyghurs in its territory.

Facebook describes Evil Eye as a group who uses the social network to go after Uyghurs abroad. They install malware through a program called Insomnia on users’ devices.

“This activity had the hallmarks of a well-resourced and persistent operation while obfuscating who’s behind it. On our platform, this cyber espionage campaign manifested primarily in sending links to malicious websites rather than direct sharing of the malware itself. We saw this activity slow down at various times, likely in response to our and other companies’ actions to disrupt their activity,” adds Facebook.

What was the motive?

The group’s intention of hacking is unclear. But Facebook has blocked domains associated with them. It also removed their accounts and advised all targeted users.

Dependence on digital platforms to connect and interact means most of us are leaving trails of personal information. Authoritarian governments can monitor and use these data to target users anytime they deem it necessary.

The news that hackers went beyond China’s borders is even more concerning. The CCP has its own programs within China. And outsiders could neither check nor investigate what happens inside the country. The expansion to other countries raises concerns on how it seeks to gather data from social apps for tracking.

The US government’s push to ban TikTok last year may be well founded. Then again, talks about the ban faded as Trump’s administration ended. But the recent findings may spark new concerns under the Biden Administration.

It raises doubts on the safety of your online data.

Facebook may have found it, but the damage has been done. Its operational scale may be a reason for some malicious groups to take advantage. And their nefarious activities will continue until more stringent measures are in place.