Facebook 2021 Communities Summit announced with $350k reward

Facebook has released the date for its annual Communities Summit. The virtual event will be held on November 4th. This is a time when the social network will gather moderators from different Facebook groups to offer insights and tips. And it provides previews of tools and features under development and soon to be released.

“The Facebook Communities Summit is an opportunity to bring together community builders from around the world so they can connect with one another, hear from our executives about the latest product features and learn from each other’s experiences. This year, FCS will be hosted virtually and we will showcase our latest products that will empower group members and admins to build meaningful and impactful communities and highlight those making a difference across the world,” says Facebook.

The past Communities Summit events saw the launch of new groups features. It gave rise to moderation tools, new group types, group ad options, and others.

Facebook has been developing new groups features. Its recent tests were on sharing posts to multiple groups and Community Awards.

Facebook will also launch a new Community Awards program. It will underline the work of moderators in building and maintaining communities.

“The first-ever Facebook Community Awards feature 22 nominees across seven categories, who are doing meaningful work by inspiring others, making an impact and bringing people together across various interests and topics,” says Facebook.

Facebook will give $50k each to seven winners. It will also support them as they further grow their communities.

“To help select the winners, we want to give people a chance to hear their stories and vote for their favorites. Vote for who you find the most inspiring here. Voting is available on mobile devices and is open from October 7 – October 22. Limited to one vote per category per person. Award winners will be announced at the Facebook Communities Summit,” adds Facebook.

Learn more about the Facebook 2021 Communities Summit and RSVP here. And tune in to all the events on the Facebook App Page here.

