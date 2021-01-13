Everything You Need to Know about Elon Musk’s Signal and Tips to Wrap Your Heads around before Using the App

The technological domain is standing at a precipice of change- a change that could either transform our lives for good or worse. We had become so comfortable and complacent in using the apps handed to us on a platter by tech giants that we hardly ever felt the need to question their privacy concerns.

One of those apps that has become an integral part of our everyday communication is WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp’s new privacy policy has led people to worry about how these updates would affect their day’s communication with friends, family and business brands. And this rising tension among privacy concerned users has led to a mass exodus of people from WhatsApp to other safer platforms like Signal.

Now, whether WhatsApp’s new policy shall lead to a significant change in our lives or not can be up for debate. However, for the ones who are determined to use Elon Musk’s new messaging app Signal, here is everything that you need to know.

Signal- In a Nutshell

Before we delve into the details of this new app and dig a little deeper, here are a few things that you need to know about Signal.

Signal is a free app that can be used to send texts, share photographs and multimedia, voice messages, and manage group chats.

Messages using Signal are end-to-end encrypted, and the app is built with the mindset of ‘privacy-first’.

Messages sent using the app or any multimedia shared using the app cannot be seen by anyone, not even by the ones running the app.

Now that we know the rubrics on which the app works, let us dig a little deeper and try to understand Signal in more depths and details.

One of the Most Popular Messaging Apps this Year

Soon after the announcement and its subsequent launch, Elon Musk’s Signal has gathered enough momentum this year and gained a fair share of users already. It has, in fact, become one of the most popular messaging apps and users are incredibly happy about its privacy policies. From tech giants and cybersecurity experts to journalists and government officials, Signal has gained massive support within a short period.

The reason for this is that in this technologically advanced world, we have become much more vulnerable to the tech giants. Our data is easily accessible, and this can be used to enhance user experience. However, we are also missing out on an important aspect here. As useful as data sharing might be to ease our experience on certain apps and websites, it might also lead to a number of problems. And this is the main reason for people to leave WhatsApp for other safer platforms like Signal.

Signal keeps all your messages and conversations private and is incredibly secure. Businesses on the internet keep trying to track your movements on the cyberspace using the way you communicate with brands and your friends using different social media platforms. However, with Signal, you can rest assured that your data is completely secure.

Some Tips for You before You Start Using Signal

Here are a few tips and tricks for you to wrap your heads around before you start using Signal in full swing. Though the app takes care of your privacy, it is always advisable to do whatever you can to enhance your security while using the app.

Always Set Up a Screen Lock

This is a no-brainer. It is essential that you set up a screen lock to protect your conversation threads. Signal comes with a screen lock function; therefore, even if you leave your phone without a password or PIN, others will need to use the app’s PIN to access it. Therefore, make use of this function and better protect your chats.

It is a Good Idea to Turn Off Joined Signal Notifications

The second thing that you should do is turn off Joined Signal notifications. Many people are joining Signal now, and this can lead to your phone pinging ceaselessly. If you do not want to be bombarded by the influx of these notifications, simply head over to Settings, select Notification and turn off the Joined Signal notification.

You Can Blur Faces on Photos

Signal comes with a unique feature that allows you to blur faces and certain other parts on photos before sending them through the app. Some people might not like their faces being visible on images, and this is where this feature comes handy. You do not have to manually edit the photos and waste your time because Signal has got you covered.

Summing Up

It is essential for an internet user to be aware of whatever transpires in the cyberspace. WhatsApp’s new privacy policies might not really affect us after all, and all this ruckus might be for no reason. However, it is always better to be aware of the options we have at hand and make an informed decision at the end of the day. Your privacy is your concern, and therefore, it is essential to check for facts, dispel myths and do the needful to protect the same.