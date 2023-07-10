Evernote Lays Off Most of Its Employees and Moves to Europe

Share the joy

Evernote Relocating to Europe

The popular note-taking app, Evernote, decided to pack things up and move to Europe. Evernote laid off most of its employees in the US and Chile.

Bending Spoons, its Italian parent company, is taking its operations to Europe.

Why It is Moving?

In a blog post, Evernote states that:

“We’re taking this step to boost operational efficiency and to make the most of the Bending Spoons employer brand, which is extremely strong in Europe.”

Last year, Bending Spoons acquired Evernote to help the company in building new features with the use of Bending Spoon’s app expertise and a range of technologies. In February, the company has already laid off more than 125 workers.

Evernote stated that the affected employees were offered 16 weeks of severance, a bonus, and a year’s worth of health insurance coverage.

The app lets users capture and organize various types of information in a digital format. It serves as a digital workspace where users can create, store, and access notes, documents, images, web clippings, and audio recordings across different devices.

One of its key features is its ability to sync data seamlessly across multiple devices, like smartphones, computers, and tablets. It enables users to access their notes and files from anywhere. Thus, it makes it convenient for both personal and professional use.

Evernote was a former star in the productivity world. However, it could not keep up with Notion. Apple and Microsoft also boosted their efforts to update their note-taking apps.

Last year, Bending Spoons announced that it surpassed $100 million in yearly revenue. It also gathered a $340 million funding round. But it failed to mention Evernote’s profit.

Productivity Tools

The success of productivity tools is influenced by various factors. Evernote has its own u unique strength. But Notion offers a highly flexible and customizable workspace that enables users to create and organize their information in a way that suits their specific needs. It provides a range of templates, blocks, and integrations that empower users to build custom workflows and structures.

This kind of flexibility has truly attracted users who value personalization and the ability to tailor their productivity tools to their specific requirements.

Furthermore, Notion aims to be a comprehensive platform that combines, note-taking, knowledge base, project management, and collaboration features. It allows users to centralize their information and workflows in one place, thereby, eliminating the need for multiple apps.

The all-in-one approach appeals to users who prefer having a unified workspace for all their productivity needs.

Notion is also more appealing when it comes to its user interface. Its drag-and-drop functionality, coupled with its rich media support, makes it easy for users to create visually engaging content. This visual appeal has contributed to its popularity, particularly among users who prioritize aesthetics and a more modern user experience.

Although Notion has gained momentum, Evernote still has a loyal user base. It also continues to provide a reliable feature-rich note-taking experience. However, it has to provide more valuable features if it wants to survive in the competition.

