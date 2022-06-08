EU to Require USB-C Charging for Smartphones and Tablets

Share the joy

This is a huge blow to Apple.

EU to Mandate a Standard Charger on All Phones and Tablets

On Tuesday, the EU announced that it would start requiring a standard charger on all phones. Instead of different chargers, all digital phones that are sold in the EU will be using USB-C chargers.

It also applies to all tablets, digital cameras, and e-readers. Headsets, video consoles, and other electronic devices would also need to use the common charger.

The AP reported that the goal of this new policy is to lower the waste and costs for consumers. It may help in saving 250 million euros per year. It also prevents Europeans from disposing of 11,000 metric tons of e-waste yearly.

“European consumers were frustrated with multiple chargers piling up within their homes. Now, they will be able to go with a single charger for all portable electronics, which is an important step to increase consumer convenience.” Alex Agius Saliba, the European Parliament’s lead negotiator

Apple Not Happy

Although it is good news for many consumers, it can be bad news for Apple. The company doesn’t use USB-C charging for its electronic devices.

Last year, it showed dismay with the proposed legislation. Apple stated at that time “We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.”

However, the EU denied that the new regulations would impact innovation.

It’s not about going against innovation. Rather, it’s about making the lives of consumers a bit easier. Device makers can still put two ports on their devices. But the new rules would let updates keep up with the advances in technology.

Apple has not responded yet to the new rules.

The rules also outline the standards for fast charging technology. They provide consumers the right to buy new devices with or without a charger.

Why USB-C Charger?

It has reversible connectors. In that case, it can charge faster than other charging ports. The data transfer rates are quicker. Furthermore, it supports various types of data, like video.

As mentioned, iPhone is still using its own Lighting standard. Although it provides changes with the iPad Pro and its MacBooks are now using a USB-C port for connectivity and charging, its iPhones are still using the same Lighting ports.

Apple users lauded these new rules. However, some complain that USB-C ports become loose over time. They also want a universal cable for all their Apple products.

With these new rules, Apple users will be jubilant considering that they don’t have to worry if they left their iPhone charger at home. They can just use their friend’s extra charger, even though they don’t have the same phones. The charger will still work.

With the new rules, Apple may have a hard time persuading its consumers that it’s better to have Lighting ports or different chargers. Apple may now be forced to use a USB-C port.

