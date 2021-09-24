EU Mandates All Smartphones to Use USB-C

Share the joy













Apple isn’t happy about it.

USB-C Charging Port as a Standard

The European Commission announced plans to mandate smartphone manufacturers to have a common USB-C charging port on their devices. The port will be a common charging solution for all devices.

“With today’s proposal for a revised Radio Equipment Directive, the charging port and fast charging technology will be harmonised: USB-C will become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld videogame consoles. In addition, the Commission proposes to unbundle the sale of chargers from the sale of electronic devices. This will improve consumers’ convenience and reduce the environmental footprint associated with the production and disposal of chargers, thereby supporting the green and digital transitions.” – EU

European consumers are said to be frustrated seeing their chargers accumulating in their drawers because they’re no longer compatible with their current devices. The EU has given the industry a lot of time to find a solution. The commission believes that the time is ready for an action for a common charger.

The proposal is good for the consumers and the environment.

However, the proposal only covers wired chargers. The USB-C port will be mandatory for devices that use a cable for charging. In that case, if the device charges wirelessly, then a USB-C charging port isn’t a requirement.

But this is not a law yet. The proposal will have to pass a vote in Parliament. However, if it’s adopted, device manufacturers need two comply within 24 months.

In early 2020, the parliament voted in favor of this rule. In that case, the proposal will have broad support.

Essential electronic devices need to be charged to power them.

Single Charger for Many Electronics

With more devices being used every day, more chargers are being sold. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t interchangeable. Thus, the EU wants to put an end to it. With the proposal, consumers can use a single charger for their portable electronics.

This plan is also a vital step to reduce e-waste.

Apple May Not Be Happy

Apple continues to ship its phones with a Lightning connector, instead of a USB-C port. According to this report, 29 percent of phone charges in the EU are using USB-C while 21% of them are using Lightning.

In 2009, Apple Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung signed an agreement to utilize a common standard. A few years after, the industry adopted Micro USB. Recently, it has adopted USB-C as a charging port.

Apple may be the only major company that will be significantly affected by this rule.

If it’s signed into law, Apple will have to switch to USB-C in 24 months. Its MacBooks and iPads are using a USB-C port. In that case, it may not be too difficult for the company to shift.

However, the iPhone maker can still avoid the switch.

For many years now, it has been rumored that the company is creating a port-less iPhone.

And as mentioned earlier, only devices that charge with a cable will be affected by the legislation. Thus, if Apple would finally produce a port-less iPhone, then it wouldn’t have to comply with the rules.

