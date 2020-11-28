Essential Things to Consider When Building Your Website

When you are starting a new business, it’s always a good idea to build a website, too, even if you’re starting a traditional business. Although building a website might seem like a rather obvious idea to technology-savvy entrepreneurs, many small businesses in the United States do not have a website.

If you want to open up your own restaurant or store at a new shopping development complex in your city and you’re wondering whether to invest in a website business, too, here is an overview of some of the things you should be thinking about if you go that route:

3 Top Features of a Robust Website

1. Domain and Hosting

Choose a memorable name that relates to your business. It could be the same as your business name or closely related to your business. Choosing an ambiguous name would cause a loss of sales because a web surfer would not recognize the benefits of clicking on your link.

When choosing a host for your website, consider choosing hosting based on the platform you are using. For example, WP Engine for WordPress sites or PHP hosting by somebody who specializes in it like Engine Yard.

2. Responsive Design

Responsive design is a web development term that means your website is compatible with different browsers and Internet-based devices. If, for instance, your website looks great when viewed from a laptop or desktop, but it’s difficult to navigate or place an order from a smartphone or a tablet, then it is not a responsive website.

When talking to a web design company make sure you ask them to build a responsive website and to test it thoroughly before launching the website. If you don’t, it could cost you a large volume of sales.

3. User Experience

Good web design makes a vast difference to the appeal and functionality of your website. Your website should look professional rather than something your nephew put together after he got home from school.

3 Top Specialists to Hire For Your Website Team

When it comes to building your website, you have three options: do it yourself, delegate the project to an online marketing company, or build your own technical team.

Option #1: Do It Yourself

While you can always use a website builder to create an attractive website, unless you’re familiar with web design, search engine optimization, and copywriting, the only benefit of building one yourself is that you’ll save money.

Option #2: Hire a One-Stop Marketing Agency

The downside of this option is that you will probably have little control over what their internal team will do and will pay higher fees than if you build your own team of specialists.

Option #3: Build Your Own Team

Building your own team of outsourcing professionals is far simpler than you think. This option will allow you to generate far more revenue than the money you spend.

When building your team, consider the benefits of hiring three specialists on a short-term contract basis—a web designer, a search engine optimization expert, and a copywriter.

A web designer will create a user-friendly website. Besides enhancing the look-and-feel of your website, the designer will create a fully-functional and user-friendly website.

A search engine optimization specialist will increase your chances of getting organic traffic because it will be easier for people to find it after entering a few relevant keywords in a search engine.

A copywriter will write clean, clear, and crisp copy to generate a higher level of visitor engagement that will increase the number of subscribers to your newsletter and visitors to your store or restaurant. If you are selling something directly from your website, good copy will also increase online sales.

Many small business owners have overestimated the effort and expense and underestimated the power of an e-Commerce website to increase their business revenues. When starting a brick-and-mortar business, also consider launching a website to support its growth.