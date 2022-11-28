Epic Games Store Will Reportedly Deliver Free Games this Holiday Season

Share the joy

Epic Games Store is said to provide free video game titles every week during the holiday season.

Repeating Christmas Giveaway

The company is said to run its freebie giveaway over the holiday season. It was confirmed by Dealabs. It also verified that you can add Star Wars: Squadron to your library now until December 1. It’s a hint that the store will run its Advent Calendar event.

Since it’s free, there are no strings attached. But you need to make a free account and get a new game for free. The games are varied. You can add small indie hits or choose to play big releases.

This holiday season, free video games will be more often. That is, it will be a daily occurrence.

However, it’s not certain when the free games will happen this year. But it may start on December 15 to January 10, 2023.

As you wait for the daily free game from Epic Games Store, there are free weekly games that you can start playing now. As mentioned, you can grab a free copy of Star Wars: Squadrons. The game was introduced in October 2020.

Steam Vs Epic Games Store

Valve’s Steam is still the dominant marketplace for PC games. It has been around for more than a decade and it has delivered useful features. It has been the go-to marketplace for PC players who wish to buy and manage their games.

However, when Epic Games released its launcher, players were torn. Both services provide games and have adopted a new method.

Between the two launchers, Steam offers more variety than Epic Games Store. It has different games. If you can’t find that game on EPS, you’re sure to find it on Steam.

However, with a huge library of games, it is easy to find low-quality ones. As a result, good games are placed on the sidelines.

It’ll be difficult for players to discover those high-quality games. Thankfully, Steam has an Explore Queue feature that showcases highly recommended games according to your search history and other users’ history.

Epic Games Store, on the other hand, has less than 1,000 games. But it offers high-quality games and AAA titles. In other words, if you wish to play high-quality games, you can surely find them on EGS.

Although EGS has not Discovery Queue feature, it has a Discovery page that presents new games, featured titles, and limited titles, as well as deals.

You can also filter the games that you want through its Browse tab.

In that case, if you want a variety of games, Steam is a winner. However, if you only wish to see and play limited good games, then EGS is the perfect option.

It’s important to note that both services offer free games. Unfortunately, free games are known for their low-quality sound.

But EGS offers free games for AAA game titles, even though it is limited. And if you claim it in the given time, you can keep it forever.

And in this coming holiday season, make sure to check out Epic Games Store for its free triple-A titles.

